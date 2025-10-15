Sacramento to move forward with long-awaited river trail through Pocket, Greenhaven

Sacramento city leaders are moving forward with plans to build a new paved trail on the river levee that runs through the Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods.

Bike trail advocates have been fighting for more than five decades to build a trail along the Sacramento River, but a four-mile stretch of the levee between Garcia Bend and Zacharias Parks remained privately owned.

After hearing from those in support of and those who oppose the move, the city council voted to approve environmental documents allowing the city to purchase easements along the private property, and finally allow public access after all these years.

The trail will run from the town of Freeport in the south to Discovery Park, where it joins the American River Bike Trail. Some property owners have concerns over losing privacy and increased crime behind their homes.

"This plan does not address security and safety of those of us that live along the levee," said. "Our home sits 10 to 15 feet away from that levee, and people standing on that levee have direct visual access into several windows."

Mayor Kevin McCarty said the city will work to mitigate those concerns "to the extent that we can."

The city will now begin working on a safety plan for the trail and start negotiations with homeowners to acquire a trail easement.