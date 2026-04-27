Digital checkouts surpass traditional books at Sacramento libraries as funding questions loom

Last year, more people checked out digital books and media in Sacramento libraries than traditional books, and that's causing the city to re-evaluate funding.

"We don't just have books. We have way more than that. We have community," Donna Vega said.

Vega is a librarian in the Fair Oaks branch of the Sacramento Public Library, where patrons can check out some more unusual items, like an electric guitar.

"It's a great way to test out things that maybe you don't want to spend that much money on," she said.

The Fair Oaks branch even has power tools.

"Our pressure washers are very, very popular," Vega said.

The library also offers programs, classes and reading clubs. But Vega said the best part of her job is still helping kids find just the right thing to read.

"There's no greater feeling because their eyes light up and they're so excited to get that book," Vega said.

Last year, the Sacramento Public Library added more than 90,000 new cardholders and saw an 18% increase in visits.

The growing popularity comes at a time when future funding for public libraries is uncertain.

The library gets 20% of its annual budget from the City of Sacramento, which is facing a multi-million-dollar deficit. And there could be impacts from proposed cuts to federal grants, too.

Patrons like Tony Brisbane say libraries serve a crucial role in the community.

"The library is needed. The kids come in and enjoy it," Brisbane said.

Volunteers have been raising money to keep programs running.

"We have our Friends of the Library that work really hard at this branch to make sure that we get the help to shore up funding where we need it," Vega said.

So it's not the final chapter for these walls filled with books, so long as customers keep coming in and taking advantage of the free community benefit.

"It feels good to be able to provide that service," Vega said.

Library officials say there are no planned closures or reduced hours, but final budget discussions are coming up later this spring.