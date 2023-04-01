Sacramento Leatherby's location vandalized; owner says he's frustrated with increase in crime

SACRAMENTO – The owner of a Sacramento-area institution says he's fed up with the apparent increase in vandalism at his business.

Overnight into Friday, the Leatherby's Family Creamery on Arden Way had several windows smashed.

The broken glass outside of Leatherby's.

Owner David Leatherby says they've also had cars broken into almost every night – prompting them to add security.

"We're having to have our employees park in a fenced area," Leatherby said.

The vandalism, coupled with the challenging business climate, has Leatherby frustrated.

"After all the Covid shutdowns and battle to be profitable and hire employees and keep people working, this kind of vandalism is so frustrating for a business owner," Leatherby said.

Surveillance footage shows one person using a rock to smash the windows.

No other details have been released on a suspect.