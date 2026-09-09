Sacramento's Lavender Heights community volunteer patrols to hit the streets after recent attacks

In response to recent attacks in Sacramento's Lavender Heights neighborhood, community members met Wednesday for a neighborhood watch training session to respond to safety concerns.

Held at Mango's in Lavender Heights, the training session started with a presentation from the Sacramento Police Department. Officers took questions and heard concerns from community members.

Then, led by the community, the group organized the Lavender Heights Community Patrol, a group of volunteers set to walk the neighborhood on weekends.

The volunteers will wear purple vests and be a visible presence in and around Lavender Heights.

"It's gonna tamp down the energies, make sure everybody's gonna know who's having a good time, there's people watching and knowing what's going on and you probably shouldn't risk trying to do violence in this side of the community," said Zachary Basler, lead for the Lavender Heights Community Patrol.

Volunteers sign up for nighttime shifts that run into the early morning hours, after bars close.

"It made me feel empowered. I was still a little nervous to raise my hand. I'm here in Lavender Heights and I'm not gonna go away," said Joseph Sais, who was attacked recently in the neighborhood.

The volunteer patrol group is evolving as it grows, according to discussions during the meeting. Organizers are open to more volunteers. The volunteers are not police, but instead, a visible presence on the streets as a reminder that no one is alone.