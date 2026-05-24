Sacramento State sees largest graduating class in history as students face challenging job market

As Sacramento State University has just graduated its biggest class yet, more young aspiring professionals are feeling the financial squeeze.

More than 9,000 students walked across the stage to collect their diplomas. It's the biggest graduating class in the university's history. But some graduates say they might not be able to stay in California.

Graduation also comes during a time when grads could be entering a tough job market.

"I'm really hoping to earn my own money and live on my own," said recent Sacramento State graduate Edgar Sandoval.

Sandoval says he's one of the lucky ones; he already has a job offer. But, it's out of state.

"it's to philadelphia. But right now I'm interviewing with other companies because I'm trying to stay in California. But it's very expensive, though, to stay in California," he said.

Sandoval wants to stay in California because that's where home is.

"Silicon Valley and a lot of companies are moving to sacramento, so it is a land of opportunities, I'd say. It's just hard with the job market and a lot of competition with a lot of people graduating," said Sandoval.

According to the Public Policy Institute of California, roughly 71% of Californians feel their incomes are not keeping up with rising prices.

"Besides jobs, I do look to do something on the sidelines, some side hustles I'd say," said Sandoval.

Now, some former students are searching for stability.

"My dad actually told me he's taking me off his insurance, so gotta look forward to that," said Sandoval.

California is home to the largest higher education system in the country, according to PPIC.