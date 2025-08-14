Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento police find man fatally shot in vehicle at Land Park

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

An investigation is underway after a shooting victim was found dead in a vehicle at Sacramento's William Land Park early Thursday morning.

Sacramento police say, around 1 a.m., firefighters responded near 13th Avenue and W. Land Park Drive for a medical call. Officers were then called to the scene after a man who had been shot was found in a vehicle.

Officers say medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. No other details about the man, including his name, have been released.

Homicide detectives were out through the early morning hours investigating the scene.

No suspect information has been released. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue