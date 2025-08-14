Sacramento police find man fatally shot in vehicle at Land Park

An investigation is underway after a shooting victim was found dead in a vehicle at Sacramento's William Land Park early Thursday morning.

Sacramento police say, around 1 a.m., firefighters responded near 13th Avenue and W. Land Park Drive for a medical call. Officers were then called to the scene after a man who had been shot was found in a vehicle.

Officers say medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. No other details about the man, including his name, have been released.

Homicide detectives were out through the early morning hours investigating the scene.

No suspect information has been released.