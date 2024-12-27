Sacramento Kings part ways with head coach Mike Brown, source says

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Kings have parted ways with head coach Mike Brown, according to a league source.

Doug Christie, who has been an assistant with the Kings since 2021-22 and played five seasons in Sacramento, is expected to take over as the interim head coach, sources say.

The departure of Brown comes after the Kings started the 2024-25 season with a 13-18 record, currently sitting as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

It comes less than 24 hours after the Kings blew a 19-point lead in the second half against the Detroit Pistons, extending the team's losing streak to five games, the longest losing streak since Brown took over as head coach in 2022.

Brown was at practice Friday and spoke with reporters. About 10 minutes after speaking with the media, reports came down that the Kings were parting ways with Brown.

The Kings had playoff expectations coming into the season after adding six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan.

Brown signed a three-year extension through 2027 in June. He was named the 2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year, leading the Kings back to the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

He held a 107-88 record at the helm for the Kings.

The Kings take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. They return home to take on the Dallas Mavericks Monday at 7 p.m.