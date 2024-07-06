Sacramento Kings land 6-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan in sign-and-trade deal, reports say

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Kings have acquired six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan from the Chicago Bulls in a sign-and-trade deal involving the San Antonio Spurs, according to reports.

The Kings acquired DeRozan but sent Harrison Barnes to the Spurs, while the Bulls will receive Chris Durate, two second-round draft picks and cash, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said.

DeRozan's deal with the Kings is three years, $74 million, Wojnarowski reported.

DeRozan averaged 24 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 rebounds last season in 79 games for the Bulls. The 34-year-old averaged a career-high 37.8 minutes per game. He also finished second to Stephen Curry in voting for the Clutch Player of the Year Award, which his new teammate De'Aaron Fox won in the award's inaugural season.

He spent nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors and was part of a deal that sent Kawhi Leonard from the Spurs to the Raptors. After three seasons in San Antonio, DeRozan went to the Bulls where he was an All-Star two of the three years while in Chicago.

The Kings sent Barnes, who has spent the past six seasons in Sacramento, to the Spurs. Barnes is the latest to team up with Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama. Chris Paul, a 12-time All-Star, also joined the Spurs this off-season.

The Spurs will also get a 2032 unprotected pick swap from the Kings.