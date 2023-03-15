Sacramento Kings' Lyles suspended 1 game; Bucks' Lopez fined $25,000

NEW YORK — Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles was suspended one game without pay and Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez was fined $25,000 for their involvement in an altercation at the end of a game Monday night, the NBA announced Wednesday.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: Brook Lopez #11 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Trey Lyles #41 of the Sacramento Kings gets tangled up in a fight while teammates Jrue Holiday #21 of the Bucks and De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Kings attempt to come in between them late in fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center on March 13, 2023 in Sacramento, California. / Getty Images

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo was dribbling out the clock in the final minute of the Bucks' 133-124 victory over the Kings when he was fouled by Lyles, who then pushed the two-time MVP. Lopez then confronted Lyles.

Lyles struck Lopez in the face and grabbed and held the 7-footer around the neck area. Both players were ejected from the game.

Lyles will serve his suspension Wednesday when the Kings visit the Chicago Bulls.