Sacramento Kings' Keegan Murray named Western Conference Rookie of the Month for December
SACRAMENTO – Keegan Murray's standout month is being recognized by the NBA.
On Tuesday, the league announced that Murray has been named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for December.
Murray, the Kings' fourth overall selection in this past draft, has already made his presence felt on the court. He averaged 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 28.6 minutes in the total of 14 games he played in December.
He also led all rookies in 3-pointers made with a total of 39 – making him one of the now three rookies to connect on 35 or more 3-pointers in December, along with Kyle Kuzma in 2017 and Luka Doncic in 2018.
The 22-year-old is also leading all rookies this season in 3-point field goals made with 73 so far.
