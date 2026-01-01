Sacramento Kings fans remain loyal despite pacing for historically bad season

It might be a new year, but there's still a familiar feeling for many Sacramento Kings fans. It was a tough loss against the Celtics on New Year's Day, but fans say it's more about the spirit than the score.

"You know what, we don't miss a game. If we miss a game, look in the morgue or the hospital because we're going to be here," said Patti Anderson from Fair Oaks.

Even with the Kings on pace for what could be one of their toughest seasons yet, fans say loyalty doesn't come and go with the standings.

"Every team goes through it, so it's our turn. I've been a season ticket holder for many years, so I'm sticking with them. I don't want to jump on a bandwagon when they win, so I'll stick with it," said Jesse Reese from Sacramento.

"The fans are the heart of it all. We don't care if they lose or win. It's a good experience. People here are awesome," said Michael Davis, another Sacramento resident.

After Thursday's loss, the Kings are 8-26, which is in competition with their worst all-time record back in 2009, when they went 17-65.

We asked fans what their New Year's resolution is for the team.

"Winning spree, go on a winning spree," said Davis.

"That they don't trade Monk," said Judy Hanlon, from Lincoln.

"For them to get better. You've got a lot of fans that are coming even though the team isn't doing so well, but we do understand they have a lot of youth there and there will be a rebuilding process," said Reese.

Reese is holding out hope with a positive attitude.

"A lot of people complain about the Kings but if you realize how many cities don't have a basketball team, then you're grateful for them being here, and we hope in the future they get better. Sometimes they say if you're at the bottom there's nowhere but up," he said.