Sacramento Kings fans pack DOCO as team hosts first pre-game rally for home opener at Golden 1 Center

The Sacramento Kings hosted their first-ever Kings Countdown rally Friday evening in DOCO to get fans excited for the home opener at the Golden 1 Center, giving one lucky fan the shot to shoot "the ultimate shot" for free season tickets.

The free event featured giveaways, Kings personalities, music, the drumline, entertainment and the Kings dance team to get the crowd in the mood before the doors to the Golden 1 Center opened.

The Kings pulled out a thrilling 105-104 victory over the Utah Jazz in front of their first home crowd for the 2025 season, erasing the sting of losing their season opener on the road to the Phoenix Suns.

"Let's get some buckets and let's get some wins in," said Kings fan Patsy Smith before the game.

Hundreds of fans flocked to DOCO hours before the game, ready for the season's kickoff in Sacramento. Both new and more seasoned fans stepped out in style on Friday.

"What do I think about the Kings? I want 'em all to come home and live with me," fan Patti Anderson said with a laugh.

Anderson has been a Kings season ticket holder since the team's first year in Sacramento. She's holding out hope for a good season.

"I'm not giving up faith. I'm gonna stay above ground till they do well," Anderson joked. "They just better get good, 'cause I am sticking around."

Some fans came Friday ready to crown the former NBA MVP, Russell Westbrook, as the newest king.

"I think that veteran presence is gonna be good for the younger players like Clifford, Ellis. He's gonna help elevate them," said one Kings fan in a Westbrook Oklahoma Thunder jersey.

As for DOCO businesses, they are ready for the boom that basketball brings after the slower summer season.

"We got a little help from the A's, the summer is the off-season for us. This is the busiest time by far," said Wil Gonzalez, operating partner of Tom's Watch Bar.

While season expectations for some may be low, this season's hype is full of hope.

"I think it will be highs and lows, but at the end we are gonna ball out this season," said Smith.