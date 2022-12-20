Kings victory beam gets bigger, brighter and more purple

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings' purple beam is getting bigger and brighter after fans demanded more from the organization's new victory tradition.

But has the Federal Aviation Administration approved the giant laser?

The purple beam blasting into the Sacramento sky means one thing: a win for the Kings at the Golden 1 Center.

"The beam is becoming known around the NBA community, so it's special. It's pretty fun," said Kings fan Travis Cole.

In September, the Kings' victory beam was lit for the first time and, according to the organization, became the brightest full-color laser equipment in the world blasting all the way into space. But now fans like Cole and his boys are asking for more.

Kings owner Vivek Ranadive posted a video to Instagram of a press conference where Coach Mike Brown can be heard challenging the front office to go big or go home.

"We've got to get a stronger beam. [Kings COO] Matina [Kolokotronis], V, it starts with you two," Coach Brown said.

Brown called for the change to allow fans from near and very far a chance to see the light after a win

"We were flying in one night and we couldn't actually see the beam," says Kings fan Sidney Swney.

Now, Ranadive has complied, creating a brighter light but not without permission from one federal agency first.

"Sacramento airport is right there. Wouldn't it be harmful?" Swney asked.

The Kings organization said it submitted an application in the summer to the FAA asking if they could light the laser. During a 30-day approval process, the agency determined planes don't fly over Golden 1 Center and wouldn't be affected. This gave the Kings the greenlight to blast purple into the sky after each victory.

The Kings said police and sheriff's office helicopters do fly over the arena but are notified by the FAA when the beam is lit.