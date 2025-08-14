Sacramento Kings 2025-2026 schedule released. Here are some key games.

The Sacramento Kings announced their 2025-2025 schedule, opening the season on the road before coming home to the Golden 1 Center for the first regular season game on Oct. 24 against the Utah Jazz.

The regular season will kick off in Phoenix as they take on the Suns on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. They come home to take on the Jazz before LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers come into town on Oct. 26.

In early November, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are slated to take on the Kings at the Golden 1 Center. Two days later, the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder arrive for the Kings' first Emirates NBA Cup 2025 on Nov. 7.

In January, the Kings will host 10 games, making it the most in any month this season and will include the return

Former Kings head coach Mike Brown is scheduled to return to Sacramento as the head coach of the New York Knicks on Jan. 14. De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs are slated to play in Sacramento on March 17, a game that will be nationally televised on NBC.

Out of the All-Star break, the Kings will host the Orlando Magic on Feb. 19 and will close the regular season out in Portland on April 12.

Nine games will be nationally televised on NBC, Peacock, ESPN or Prime. The first will be on Nov. 11 against the Denver Nuggets on NBC.

The team will play 14 back-to-back sets, with six of those being at home, five on the road, two as a home-away combo and one away-home.

Other key games to note:

At Timberwolves on Nov. 14 (Cup game)

Vs. Suns on Nov. 26 (Cup game)

At Jazz on Nov. 28 (Cup game)

At Lakers on Dec. 28

Vs. Mavericks on Jan. 6 on NBC

At Warriors on Jan. 9

Vs. Lakers on Jan. 12 on Peacock

At Lakers on March 1

At Warriors on April 7

Vs. Warriors on April 10