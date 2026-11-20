Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty has agreed to a proposed $29,500 settlement over campaign finance violations dating back to his years in the state Assembly.

The California Fair Political Practices Commission case involves personal use of campaign funds, failures to keep required spending records, an unreported transfer of campaign-owned artwork and a 2022 mailer missing required "paid for by" disclosures.

FPPC documents say McCarty used more than $10,000 in campaign funds to purchase or lease cellphones and an iPad in his name, including more than $2,100 for cellphone expenses for his wife and children. He also used campaign credit cards for 11 personal purchases totaling about $4,000.

"I take responsibility for the mistakes made in my campaign's financial reporting and compliance," McCarty said in a statement on Friday. "These were errors, not intentional efforts to mislead anyone or misuse campaign funds."

McCarty said the expenses were reimbursed in a timely fashion and the fine has been paid. FPPC documents say nearly all of about $4,000 in personal credit-card purchases were reimbursed, except for $111.86 in Home Depot charges. Separately, more than $2,100 in campaign-funded cellphone expenses for his wife and children were not reimbursed.

The FPPC is scheduled to consider the settlement Dec. 3.

McCarty was elected Sacramento mayor in 2024 after a decade in the California State Assembly and previously served on the City Council.