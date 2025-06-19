Sacramento protesters urge peace as tensions rise between Iran, Israel

Sacramento protesters urge for U.S. to stay out of Iran, Israel conflict

Dozens of people demonstrated outside the Memorial Auditorium in Downtown Sacramento on Wednesday evening to call for an end to hostilities between Israel and Iran.

As tensions grow, protesters are voicing their concern that President Trump could order an attack on Iran. Demonstrators say they don't want to see American troops engage in another foreign war.

Dio Zabi, a protester, is from Tehran and says she's worried about loved ones who still live in Iran.

"We are not able to talk to my family right now," she said. "The internet is down, so we do not know what's going on."

Others in Sacramento say Israel is just trying to stop Iran's growing military threat.

"The larger issue is the development of a nuclear weapon by Iran," said local Rabbi Matt Friedman in an interview via Zoom.

Friedman is concerned about Iran's past provocations.

"Iran has stated more than once that it seeks the destruction of the United States and Israel, and it behooves us to believe that statement and take steps to make sure it doesn't happen," he said.

However, Friedman said he's not yet ready to call for action from the U.S. military.

"I'm taking a bit of a wait-and-see attitude to the decision to see exactly what happens, what Iran decides to do," he said.

Some protesters say they want a peaceful resolution and fear that any U.S. involvement could ultimately escalate the conflict.

"We may start the war, but we don't know how it will end," said Yassar Dahbour with the Palestine American League.

Sacramento police were on hand to monitor the protest, but there were no reported altercations or arrests.