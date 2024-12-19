Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento freeway shooting left person grazed by bullet, CHP says

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

1 hurt in Sacramento freeway shooting
1 hurt in Sacramento freeway shooting 00:22

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a shooting on a Sacramento freeway grazed a person early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around midnight along southbound Interstate 5, near the Interstate 80 interchange.

California Highway Patrol says a shooting took place on the freeway where one round went through a vehicle's driver-side window and out the front.

Officers say the bullet apparently grazed the back of one person's neck, leaving that person with a superficial injury.

Only a vague description of the suspect vehicle was obtained, officers say.

One lane of traffic was blocked through the early morning hours due to the investigation. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.