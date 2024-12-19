Sacramento freeway shooting left person grazed by bullet, CHP says
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a shooting on a Sacramento freeway grazed a person early Thursday morning.
The incident happened around midnight along southbound Interstate 5, near the Interstate 80 interchange.
California Highway Patrol says a shooting took place on the freeway where one round went through a vehicle's driver-side window and out the front.
Officers say the bullet apparently grazed the back of one person's neck, leaving that person with a superficial injury.
Only a vague description of the suspect vehicle was obtained, officers say.
One lane of traffic was blocked through the early morning hours due to the investigation.