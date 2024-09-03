Motorhome flips on Highway 99 in Sacramento, blocks several lanes

SACRAMENTO – An overturned motor home has several lanes of southbound Highway 99 in south Sacramento blocked late Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. near Fruitridge Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the motorhome ended up on its side and blocking several lanes.

Scene of the crash. Caltrans

California Highway Patrol says no injuries have been reported. However, due to the crash, the number 3, 4 and 5 lanes are blocked.

It's unclear how long the lanes will be blocked.