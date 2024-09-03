Watch CBS News
Motorhome flips on Highway 99 in Sacramento, blocks several lanes

SACRAMENTO – An overturned motor home has several lanes of southbound Highway 99 in south Sacramento blocked late Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. near Fruitridge Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the motorhome ended up on its side and blocking several lanes.

hwy-99-crash.jpg
Scene of the crash. Caltrans

California Highway Patrol says no injuries have been reported. However, due to the crash, the number 3, 4 and 5 lanes are blocked.

It's unclear how long the lanes will be blocked. 

