Sacramento husband claims he accidentally shot his wife

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - A husband claiming he accidentally shot his wife after they heard a noise in the middle of the night was arrested Saturday morning, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

At about 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, deputies received a report from a man, later identified as Rubin Ramirez, saying he accidentally shot his wife.

Once at the scene on Mira Del Rio Drive in the La Riviera neighborhood, deputies detained Ramirez and found his wife in the master bedroom with a gunshot wound in her shoulder.

Deputies spoke to the husband and wife independently. Deputies said they both reported hearing a noise in the middle of the night.

They said Ramirez then grabbed his gun and accidentally fired it when he was getting up to investigate.

Investigators said they did not locate any evidence of a struggle or any other factors of domestic violence.

"Both were adamant with deputies that the incident was a complete accident," deputies said in a statement.

Ramirez was booked into jail for negligent discharge of a firearm. His wife was taken to the hospital.