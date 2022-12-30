Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento apartment fire leaves 5 people displaced

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Five people are now heading into the new year without a home after an apartment fire left them displaced.

According to Sacramento Metro Fire, at roughly 7:30 a.m., fire crews arrived at an apartment on Marconi Avenue where three units were on fire, leading to a second alarm being called.

Firefighters launched an aggressive attack and search while other crews went to ventilate the roof.

In total, 21 units were evacuated, and three units suffered major damage.

No injuries were reported.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on December 30, 2022 / 9:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.