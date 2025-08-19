Historic Sacramento home damaged in fire has neighbors concerned after years of neglect

Four years after a fire ripped through a historic home in Sacramento's Capitol Mansions neighborhood, neighbors say the property has become a magnet for crime and danger. The property owner says their family-run business has faced an uphill battle just to restore the home.

Amber House is a historic bed and breakfast that caught fire in June 2021. The fire was at the back of the home and spread to the historic home next door, owned by Athol Wong, bringing down a power line with the flames.

Wong's renovations to fix the home, keeping within its historic build, took two years, she said, because of delays due to the pandemic. She has since moved back in, but still looks out the window to see the damaged five-bedroom home left untouched.

"What was a stunning, beautiful house has been exposed to disaster for four years," said Wong.

She said the neighborhood, Friends of Capitol Mansions, has contacted the property owner on multiple occasions to report concerns about the state of the property and the dangers that have followed with the still-open back of the home now just covered with a plastic tarp.

Wong said she has called the police multiple times to report vandalism and break-ins, which typically happen in the middle of the night.

She shared concerns with CBS Sacramento about fires started inside the abandoned bed and breakfast and people who she says break in and sleep in the home.

"My message to the city is, it's been long enough and something needs to happen," said Wong.

There's a sign with that very message hanging from her porch with a red arrow that points to Amber House.

The property and business is owned by the Naga family. Prashneel Naga spoke to CBS Sacramento to share their concerns, too, about the delays he says they've faced since the 2021 fire.

"That's our main source of income… giving up all that we've been living off our savings this whole time," said Naga, "No one is more stressed about fixing all of this than we are."

He said they have faced hurdles with city approvals for work on a historic building, as well as finding the right architect who can work within the necessary requirements to bring the home back to its original form.

There have been financial setbacks, too, Naga said. The family hired a contractor and, according to court documents, is out at least $500,000 for work they say the contractor never intended to complete.

The case between the family business and the contractor has gone to federal court and will be heard next month, according to court records.

In the meantime, Naga said, the money that would've been put towards fixing the damaged fire-burned home is tied up. He is hopeful that, depending on the outcome of the court case, the family will be repaid the money spent on the first contractor and be able to start construction again before the end of the year.

Naga said he's heard the concerns from the neighborhood.

"We've had people stay on the top, and literally sleep on the roof as well. Like get up on top of the roof just to drop down through it, breaking the tarp. There's no stopping it," said Naga, responding to neighbor concerns of people breaking in to sleep inside the home.

Neighbors have called on the city to intervene in some way.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the City of Sacramento said officials are aware of the property and neighbor concerns:

"The City of Sacramento is aware of the issues at this address and has an active case through its Justice for Neighbors (JFN) program. The City is committed to enhancing this neighborhood and while working with the property owner will take all appropriate steps to ensure that the property is brought into compliance with all City code requirements."

