Ghost stories and Sacramento history collide for Halloween 'lantern tours' of city's oldest cemetery

Under the glow of lanterns and moonlight, Sacramento's past comes alive — with a few ghosts along the way.

Every Halloween season, hundreds of visitors make their way through Sacramento Historic City Cemetery for its popular Lantern Tours, an annual tradition put on by the Old City Cemetery Committee that brings the city's earliest history to life through the stories of those buried there.

The event has become one of Sacramento's most sought-after Halloween experiences, with tickets selling out every year within hours of going on sale.

At 177 years old, the cemetery is the city's first and oldest graveyard. While its headstones hold the stories of generations past, the annual tours offer visitors a chance to experience that history in a way that's both educational and eerie.

Leading visitors through the cemetery is Ms. Johnson, a costumed character portrayed by volunteer tour guide Rachelle Weed. Along the winding paths and rows of headstones, she introduces guests to some of the cemetery's most memorable residents, sharing the true stories behind their lives — and deaths.

"All of these are true stories. It's bringing the best of us today with our stories of yesterday," Weed says.

The stories span Sacramento's earliest days, from Gold Rush settlers and workers involved in labor strikes to the city's first mayor. Together, they offer a glimpse into the people and events that helped transform a small settlement into a bustling city.

But getting a spot on the tours isn't easy.

Tickets typically go on sale in September and disappear quickly. This year, they sold out in just over 10 hours.

"We've kind of gotten used to it over the years," says Patti Boundy, event chair and director of the Old City Cemetery Committee. "I mean, it always is kind of like, oh, they still like us. They really like us!"

The tours are the result of months of planning and preparation, with more than 100 volunteers helping bring the experience together.

After four nights of spooky storytelling and cemetery walks, the volunteers take a break — before starting preparations all over again for next year. The tours this year took place on October 9, 10, 16 and 17.

For some visitors, the event has become an annual family tradition.

Sam Arnese, a returning cemetery visitor who attended with his family, says he enjoys the combination of Halloween fun and local history.

"I thought it was good. And I really like learning about history and, like, how people died," he says.

His gravest review of the experience?

"Ten out of ten," said Arnese.

Beyond the costumes, characters and ghost stories, organizers say the tours serve a bigger purpose: preserving one of Sacramento's most important historical landmarks.

The event spotlights the role of community involvement in keeping the cemetery and its history intact.

"It highlights community involvement with over 100 volunteers that put this on, and it's for the purpose of preserving our cemetery history. Our local culture," Weed says.

The proceeds from ticket sales go toward cemetery preservation, helping ensure the historic grounds and the stories held within them remain for future generations.

"It's a community treasure," said Boundy.

This year's tours have come to an end, but those hoping to attend next Halloween should plan ahead. Tickets are released in early September through the Old City Cemetery Committee's website and typically sell out quickly.

At Sacramento's oldest cemetery, the past may be buried beneath the headstones, but thanks to the volunteers who bring its stories to life, it won't soon be forgotten.