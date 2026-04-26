Open casting call for movie to be filmed in Sacramento, El Dorado counties attract hundreds

A Hollywood casting call in Sacramento got some huge interest this weekend.

The next major motion picture shooting in the area is called "Gold Mountain," and hundreds looking for a cameo on the silver screen showed up for their chance at stardom.

"I came out with my kids today to check out the whole experience, for a casting call," one hopeful extra said.

"When we got here an hour early to set up, there was already a line down the block of at least 150 people. We were really surprised," casting director Sarah Kliban said.

Kliban said she was surprised at just how much interest there was in being part of the movie.

The film is set to be directed by Ang Lee and centers on the gold rush era in California, with shooting expected in Sacramento and El Dorado counties.

She said she's looking for families that could be in the 1800s in a village.

"There are also the Chinese railroad workers, there are the indios and the Californios were looking for the Miwok population," Kliban said.

"It's really cool to see a big movie come to town, know that it's happening and then go to the theatre and watch what they shot and then also see your friends' names up on the credit roll," Sacramento filmmaker Aaron Leong said.

Leong said the local work is extending to some behind-the-scenes jobs as well.

"I know several people right now in the sacramento community that gave been in the art department and building the town for this movie," Leong said.

Shooting for the movie is supposed to be from May to June. There is no word yet on what actors are set to play the leading roles.