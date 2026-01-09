Watch CBS News
Car bursts into flames beside pumps at Sacramento gas station

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento
/ CBS Sacramento

/ CBS Sacramento

It was a tense few moments at a Sacramento area gas station Friday morning after a car was engulfed in flames right next to the pumps.

The incident happened at the ARCO station near Arden Way and Exposition Boulevard.

A woman apparently pulled up to the gas station with smoke coming from her engine. The car then burst into flames.

dg-rover-fri-7am-jan9.jpg
A CBS Sacramento photographer was at the scene as the fire unfolded.

Workers at the station first tried to use a fire extinguisher, but to no avail. The gas pumps were also shut off.

Firefighters arrived at the scene in minutes and put out the flames, which had by that time nearly engulfed most of the vehicle.

No injuries have been reported. 

