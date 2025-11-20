Man dies in Sacramento after being struck by vehicle on Fruitridge Road

An investigation was underway Wednesday night after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle along a major Sacramento street.

Sacramento police say officers responded near Fruitridge and Power Inn roads just before 9:15 p.m. to investigate reports of a crash. It appears that a man was struck by a vehicle.

Medics with Sacramento Fire pronounced the man dead at the scene, police say.

The name of the man has not been released by authorities at this time.

Roads were closed in the area through the night due to the investigation.

No details have been released about the driver involved.