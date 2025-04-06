Sacramento dance studio out thousands of dollars after thieves break in three times in one week

North Highlands dance studio broken into three times in one week

North Highlands dance studio broken into three times in one week

North Highlands dance studio broken into three times in one week

NORTH HIGHLANDS - A Sacramento dance studio was hit by thieves three times in one week.

The bold break-ins happened at the Forever Dancerettes dance studio located on Madison Avenue in North Highlands.

"This place is no longer safe for my kids," said director of the Forever Dancerettes Verniece Tidwell. "I can't stay here. What if one day they just want to barge in on us while we're having practice."

Tidwell said the front window was smashed through Monday night. Then Wednesday night thieves broke down the front door, and finally on Friday night the thieves sawed through the metal bars of the already busted window that was boarded up.

Tidwell said they are out about $10,000 between the damages and stolen items.

She said they stole multiple speakers, dance and studio equipment, the team's duffel bags and even the kids' snacks.

"It's sad you know," Tidwell said. "Can't believe they would do something like this to children, to kids."

A formal practice inside the studio was on pause Sunday to focus on fundraising.

"I am feeling scared because what if they keep doing it more and more and we lose more stuff," said Amiyaa Aliyah Jeakins, who dances at the studio.

The team is well-decorated and has placed in multiple dance competitions over the years. They even got selected to be featured in an online TV show.

"We're finding a way to find our strength and keep putting on for the community," Coach Naynay said. "This is not going to stop us at all."

The thieves could not swipe the children's and coach's spirits, even though they never imagined they would be targets for thieves.

"After they did the first one I was like OK, they are not going to come back," said Tidwell. "No, two more times. It's ridiculous. I can't keep my kids here. I can't stay here."

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating the break-ins. Unfortunately, the dance studio does not have any security cameras. Neighboring businesses did not either.

Tidwell's mom's church also uses the dance studio for church services on Sunday and they had to meet in a different location.

The coaches are searching for a safer place for the dancers to practice in as they gear up for their next competition at the end of April.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help repair the dance studio.