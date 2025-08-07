Boy, 11, hurt in south Sacramento shooting at Florin Road apartment complex

A suspect is under arrest after a shooting left an 11-year-old boy hurt in south Sacramento late Wednesday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, just after 11:30 p.m., deputies responded near Florin Road and 55th Street to investigate reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found an 11-year-old boy had been shot in the leg.

First responders transported the boy to the hospital and the sheriff's office noted that he was expected to survive.

Deputies believe the suspect, 25-year-old Roberto Rangel, had allegedly been drinking and was getting into several fights with his neighbors leading up to the shooting.

Rangel was arrested and has been booked into Sacramento County Jail without bail.