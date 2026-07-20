Sacramento firefighter hit by downed power lines while responding to outbuilding fire

Downed power lines hit a Sacramento firefighter while crews were responding to a fire, officials said Monday.

The Sacramento Fire Department said it responded to 1965 Grand Avenue and found a fire at an outbuilding.

While trying to access the building from a side alley, power lines in the area were damaged by the growing flames and fell toward the firefighters.

Sacramento Fire said one firefighter was hit and possibly electrocuted. The firefighter then fell to the ground and was moved from the scene by two other crew members.

He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, the fire department said.