Sacramento firefighter arrested at fire station faces sexual assault charges, sheriff says

SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento firefighter was arrested this week while on duty and faces several sexual assault charges, authorities said Thursday.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office identified the firefighter as Adam Blankenship and said an investigation into the alleged crimes in their jurisdiction began in early March.

Blankenship faces various sexual assault charges including illegal recording without consent, digital penetration by force, digital penetration without the ability to consent, attempted rape, sexual battery, and continuous molestation of a child under 14 years, the sheriff's office said.

Sacramento Fire said Blankenship's arrest was related to an off-duty matter and was not connected to his role with the department.

El Dorado County jail records show that Blankenship was arrested at the Sacramento fire station on 24th Street on Wednesday morning.

Blankenship is being held in the El Dorado County Jail without bail. The sheriff's office also noted that it believes there may be additional victims.

"We take all matters involving our personnel very seriously, regardless of whether they are on or off duty, and we are fully committed to upholding the highest standards of behavior both in and outside the workplace," the Sacramento Fire Department said in a statement.

The fire department said Blankenship was placed on leave as law enforcement conducts its investigation. Sacramento Fire said it would conduct an internal investigation as part of its policies and procedures.

Editors note: The headline has been updated to reflect a firefighter was arrested, not multiple.