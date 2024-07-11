Sacramento fire crews rescue man from car that flipped over into canal

SACRAMENTO – A man has been rescued after the car they were in crashed into a canal in rural Sacramento early Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Bayou Way. Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene and saw that a car had flipped over into a canal with murky water.

Firefighters went to work quickly, wading into the canal and checking if anyone was inside the car. Crews noted that no one was yelling out from inside.

After breaking out a few windows, rescuers discovered that there was indeed a man inside.

The man was rescued and appeared to be OK. He has been taken to the hospital.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.