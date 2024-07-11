Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento fire crews rescue man from car that flipped over into canal

By Cecilio Padilla, Dave Grashoff

/ CBS Sacramento

Man rescued from car that crashed into canal
Man rescued from car that crashed into canal 02:33

SACRAMENTO – A man has been rescued after the car they were in crashed into a canal in rural Sacramento early Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Bayou Way. Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene and saw that a car had flipped over into a canal with murky water.

Firefighters went to work quickly, wading into the canal and checking if anyone was inside the car. Crews noted that no one was yelling out from inside.

After breaking out a few windows, rescuers discovered that there was indeed a man inside.

The man was rescued and appeared to be OK. He has been taken to the hospital.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.