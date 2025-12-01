Sacramento domestic violence suspect dies by suicide after standoff, shooting at deputy

A domestic violence suspect who fled from and fired at Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies early Monday morning before engaging in a hours-long standoff died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Sheriff's Office said.

The incident began at about 12:40 a.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 47th Avenue in South Sacramento. The Sheriff's Office said a third party called 911 to report a domestic violence incident inside a vehicle. When deputies arrived, the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and fired at least one shot at a deputy, who was not struck or injured, and did not return fire, the office said.

Deputies later located the suspect, who was barricaded at a nearby mobile home park. The Sheriff's Office said the unidentified suspect was armed and made repeated threats, ignoring instructions from deputies and other responders. including crisis negotiators.

After several hours, the Sheriff's Office announced that the suspect had killed himself, and there were no shots fired by deputies, nor did the suspect fire at deputies during the standoff.

The Sacramento Bee reported that deputies had used flash bangs and less-lethal rounds moments before the self-inflicted gunshot.

The Sheriff's Office did not identify the suspect and said the Coroner's Office would release the person's name once his family was notified.

Anyone experiencing or witnessing domestic violence can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.

If you are concerned that you or someone you know might be experiencing depression or suicidal thoughts, please contact any of the following resources.

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

Dial 988

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a trained listener, call 988. Visit 988lifeline.org for crisis chat services or for more information.

The Veterans Crisis Line

Dial 988, Press 1

The Veterans Crisis Line connects veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential hotline, online chat, or text. Dial 988 and Press 1 or visit veterancrisisline.net for crisis chat services and more information.

Crisis Text Line

Text SAVE to 741741

The Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To text with a trained helper, text SAVE to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.