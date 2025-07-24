Deadly fire in Sacramento apartment a crime scene, authorities say

Authorities in Sacramento say an apartment damaged in a fire Thursday morning is a crime scene after a man was found dead inside the unit.

Around 7:45 a.m., firefighters were called to an apartment building on the 1300 block of Florin Road, near Freeport Boulevard. The victim was pulled out of the apartment by firefighters but he later died.

Firefighters told CBS Sacramento that two small fires were intentionally set. The man's injuries are believed to be suspicious and that the injuries were not thermal, prompting a police investigation.

"There were some unusual circumstances regarding this victim, that's where this whole incident shifted to where we ended up getting Sacramento police out here to investigate further what took place in that apartment unit," said Capt. Justin Silva of the Sacramento Fire Department.

Authorities said the victim is believed to be a man in his 40s or 50s and his name has not been released. Firefighters said the man was the only person in the apartment at the time of the fire.

Some neighboring apartment units were evacuated.

Firefighters and police remain on scene as of 10 a.m.