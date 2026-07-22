Sacramento elementary school struck by big rig after driver swerves to avoid car

A semi-truck swerved off the road and crashed into a Sacramento-area elementary school while classes were in session Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to Anna Kirchgater Elementary School off Power Inn Road just before 11:30 a.m. to investigate reports of a crash.

Officers believe the truck driver made a sharp turn to avoid hitting a passenger vehicle – causing the semi to leave the road, strike a sound wall and crash into the school.

Scene of the crash at Anna Kirchgater Elementary School. Metro Fire of Sacramento

Firefighters freed the truck driver from the cab before the driver was taken to a hospital. The other driver was not hurt.

Officials said the school was in session at the time, but no students, teachers or staff members were hurt.

Exactly what led up to the crash remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.