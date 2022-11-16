Watch CBS News
Sacramento edition of Monopoly now available for purchase

Hasbro has launched a Sacramento edition of Monopoly
SACRAMENTO -- A Sacramento edition of the board game Monopoly is being released. 

The Kimpton Sawyer Hotel in downtown Sacramento hosted the official launch party for the game.

"We choose cities where there is a lot of local pride. People are happy to be from Sacramento. They live here; their families are here, and there are tons of great parks, landmarks, museums, and restaurants that people get nostalgic about," said the Director of Corporate Sponsorships for Top Trumps USA.

The company says that its capital city edition is going to have everything the traditional game has, but with Sacramento-themed spaced added.

The game is available to purchase on Amazon and the Top Trumps website.

