Sacramento Downtown Shooting: Six months later a new position hopes to make the area safer

Sacramento Downtown Shooting: Six months later a new position hopes to make the area safer

Sacramento Downtown Shooting: Six months later a new position hopes to make the area safer

SACRAMENTO — Just six months after the downtown Sacramento mass shooting, a new position is responsible for monitoring the needs of downtown nightlife.

Tina will act as a liaison between businesses and the city, but will it help?

"When I heard about the shooting at London, it was pretty shocking," says Eli Margetich, who is a native Sacramentan and says downtown nightlife has changed.

The mass shooting prompted a newly minted position, nightlife economy manager, a role Tina Lee-Vogt filled this past Monday.

CBS13 spoke to businesses downtown familiar with Lee-Vogt.

"Tina does all of the permitting. She's someone we've been working with for a long time," says Tiger owner Tony Christ, who's hoping her new role will create more safety downtown.

"Whether it's extra safety on the street additional lighting," says Christ.

The mass shooting happened along K street outside of London nightclub; businesses on the other end of the area hope Lee-Vogt targets the more crime-affected areas.

"K Street is such a long street and gets batched together when there's not someone down here who knows what's going on," says Christ.

So how will Lee-Vogt help?

CBS13 reached out to Lee-Vogt, who tells us her hours will vary based on need. She'll have boots on the ground traveling downtown at night, monitoring safety. Safety and active shooting training for all nightlife businesses will be mandatory.

"Although my position has changed, my fundamental goal has not. I remain committed to ensuring a safe, festive, and successful nightlife in the city of Sacramento," said Tina Lee-Vogt.

Tina Lee-Vogt's role began on Monday. We asked if she would be out this weekend, and she did not answer that directly but said she would be here on Halloween and would be monitoring the area daily.