South Sacramento Dollar Tree targeted in retail theft operation that nets 21 arrests

An operation against retail theft at a south Sacramento store led to nearly two dozen arrests amid a recent spike in thefts.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says deputies have had to respond to the Dollar Tree store along Florin Road at the Southgate Plaza for 67 calls in just the past three months.

On Thursday, deputies decided to stake out the store – arresting a total of 21 people suspected of retail theft.

Deputies noted that, of the people arrested, six may be eligible for prosecution under California's Prop. 36.

"Quality-of-life crimes like retail theft affect everyone. When theft is ignored, neighborhoods lose access to basic goods, small shopping centers decline, and law-abiding residents pay the price through higher costs and reduced options," the sheriff's office said in a statement about the operation.

Four minors were also among those arrested in Thursday's operation, deputies say.

Back in December 2025, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office also targeted Target stores in an effort to combat retail theft that resulted in 25 arrests.