Dozens arrested in Sacramento-area retail theft operation at Target stores

Law enforcement officers are in force around the Sacramento area to crack down on organized retail theft.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says their Organized Retail Crime Task Force started a multi-day operation on Monday.

This first operation already saw deputies arrest a total of 25 people, according to the sheriff's office.

As video taken by the sheriff's office shows, law enforcement officers caught a number of suspects just as they were leaving the Target stores.

"This is just the beginning, as our teams will be conducting similar operations throughout the county all week at multiple locations," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The people arrested in Monday's operation range in age from 18 to 59 years old. Of the 25 arrests, the sheriff's office noted that four were qualified for extended penalties under Proposition 36.

Deputies didn't disclose which Target stores they focused their efforts on.