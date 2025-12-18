Sacramento restaurants unveil menus for Dine Downtown 2026

Nearly all of the Sacramento restaurants participating in the upcoming Dine Downtown event have announced their menus.

The 2026 edition will mark the 21st year of Dine Downtown, which is designed to draw diners to Sacramento's core during a typically slow season for restaurants.

As in previous years, the event is marked by a number of downtown core restaurants offering pre-fixe, three-course meals for $45.

This means that a diner could have a relatively affordable meal at one of Sacramento's Michelin-listed restaurants – like Grange, Ella and Hawks.

A total of 30 restaurants will be participating in Dine Downtown 2026. The full list, and the menus they will be offering, are now posted on the Downtown Sacramento Partnership website.

Dine Downtown 2026 will run from Jan. 9 through 18.