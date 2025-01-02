Watch CBS News
Sacramento's "Dine Downtown" event starts next week. These restaurants that have announced their menus.

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – The participating restaurants and most menus have now been revealed for the upcoming 2025 edition of Sacramento's Dine Downtown event.

It will be the 20th year of the event, which aims to get people to eat out in Sacramento's core during what is usually a slow season for restaurants.

Nearly 30 restaurants – ranging from stalwarts like Frank Fat's to newer spots like Kodaiko Ramen and Bar – will be taking part this time, according to the Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

Each restaurant will be offering a $45 pre-fixe, three-course meal (tax and tip not included).

This deal could mean big savings for enterprising diners. For comparison, the Firehouse Restaurant's usual pre-fixe meal is $125

The Dine Downtown promotion is scheduled for Jan. 10-19, 2025.

Diners are urged to check the menus on the Downtown Sacramento Partnership's website

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

