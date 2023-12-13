Sacramento "Dine Downtown" 2024 restaurants announced, including 2 with Michelin Guide recognition

SACRAMENTO – The Downtown Sacramento Partnership has announced the restaurants participating in this year's "Dine Downtown" week next year.

Happening Jan. 19-21 in 2024, the annual event sees central city eateries plating set (prix fixe) three-course dinners for a set price.

Several of Downtown and Midtown's prominent restaurants are on the list for 2024, including a couple that have gotten Michelin Guide recognition: Frank Fats (Michelin Guide status) and Grange Restaurant & Bar (Michelin recommended).

For every meal sold during Dine Downtown, $1 will also be going to the Food Literacy Center.

In perhaps a sign of the economic times, only $45 meals are being offered. Previously, diners had the choice of $25, $35, and $45 set meals at different restaurants.

It will be the 19th year for Dine Downtown, which started in 2005 to try and help restaurants during what is usually a down time of year. The Downtown Sacramento Partnership says more than $6 million in restaurant sales has been generated by the event.

The full list of participating restaurants for 2024 is below:

-Dawson's Steakhouse

-Rio City Café

-Grange Restaurant & Bar

-Butcher and Barrel

-Frank Fat's

-Foundation Restaurant and Bar

-Kodaiko Ramen and Bar

-Capitol Garage

-7th Street Standard

-The Firehouse Restaurant

-Willow

-The Pilothouse Restaurant at the Delta King

-Brasserie du Monde

-Tequila Museo Mayahuel

-Bear & Crown British Pub

-Frog & Slim

-Magpie

-Revolution Winery & Kitchen

-Hook and Ladder Manufacturing Company

-Maydoon

-The Porch Restaurant and Bar

-Tapa the World

-Aioli Bodega Espanola

-Star Lounge

-Hawks Provisions and Public House