Sacramento "Dine Downtown" 2024 restaurants announced, including 2 with Michelin Guide recognition
SACRAMENTO – The Downtown Sacramento Partnership has announced the restaurants participating in this year's "Dine Downtown" week next year.
Happening Jan. 19-21 in 2024, the annual event sees central city eateries plating set (prix fixe) three-course dinners for a set price.
Several of Downtown and Midtown's prominent restaurants are on the list for 2024, including a couple that have gotten Michelin Guide recognition: Frank Fats (Michelin Guide status) and Grange Restaurant & Bar (Michelin recommended).
For every meal sold during Dine Downtown, $1 will also be going to the Food Literacy Center.
In perhaps a sign of the economic times, only $45 meals are being offered. Previously, diners had the choice of $25, $35, and $45 set meals at different restaurants.
It will be the 19th year for Dine Downtown, which started in 2005 to try and help restaurants during what is usually a down time of year. The Downtown Sacramento Partnership says more than $6 million in restaurant sales has been generated by the event.
The full list of participating restaurants for 2024 is below:
-Dawson's Steakhouse
-Rio City Café
-Grange Restaurant & Bar
-Butcher and Barrel
-Frank Fat's
-Foundation Restaurant and Bar
-Kodaiko Ramen and Bar
-Capitol Garage
-7th Street Standard
-The Firehouse Restaurant
-Willow
-The Pilothouse Restaurant at the Delta King
-Brasserie du Monde
-Tequila Museo Mayahuel
-Bear & Crown British Pub
-Frog & Slim
-Magpie
-Revolution Winery & Kitchen
-Hook and Ladder Manufacturing Company
-Maydoon
-The Porch Restaurant and Bar
-Tapa the World
-Aioli Bodega Espanola
-Star Lounge
-Hawks Provisions and Public House
