New Sacramento bridge, broken beyond repair before it ever opened, to be replaced

City officials say work will begin soon on replacing the bridge that was supposed to be a critical link on Sacramento's Del Rio Trail.

The multi-million dollar bridge crosses over Interstate 5 and was set to open in 2024, but structural concerns led public works officials to declare that the structure was so badly built that it needed to be torn down.

On Wednesday, City of Sacramento officials announced that work on replacing the bridge would start soon now that an agreement had been reached with the contractor.

"Seeking a resolution that allows repair work on this bridge as quickly as possible was my priority," said Councilmember Rick Jennings in a statement. "I want to acknowledge the community's frustration with this process, and I share in this frustration."

This means, starting in July, people will start to see construction work on the bridge.

As the work continues, city officials warn that I-5 may see some nighttime closures. The exact timing of those closures will be coordinated with Caltrans, officials say.

The new bridge should be completed by the end of 2025, city officials say. 

Del Rio Trail, once linked by the new bridge, will be a five-mile-long bike and pedestrian path from Land Park to the Pocket neighborhood. 

