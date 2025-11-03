Person dies after hit-and-run in Sacramento on Del Paso Boulevard

A person has died after being struck by two vehicles in the North Sacramento area over the weekend.

Sacramento police say officers responded near Del Paso and Marysville boulevards just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday to investigate a collision.

Officers found a person had been struck twice – with the first vehicle allegedly fleeing the scene, police say.

The person who was struck died at the scene, police say. No details about that person have been released.

Investigators have not released any details about the hit-and-run suspect.