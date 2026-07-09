Sacramento police arrest 3 from Bay Area after deadly cannabis warehouse burglary

Three suspects from the Bay Area have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting during a burglary at a Sacramento cannabis warehouse in May, police said on Thursday.

In the early-morning hours of May 8, Sacramento police said they responded to a burglary in progress at a warehouse along Thys Court, off Florin Perkins Road.

At the scene, officers found two people, identified as burglary suspects, had been shot. One suspect died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital, where they were listed at the time in critical but stable condition.

Police said the security guard shot the suspects and cooperated with the investigation. But police said they arrested the security guard, who they identified as 55-year-old Joseph Mills, for voluntary manslaughter and on weapons-related charges.

Mills is scheduled to be in court for a mandatory settlement conference hearing on July 21.

In an update on Thursday, police said they served search warrants in Oakland and Vallejo at the beginning of July. Police said they arrested 20-year-old Carmello Madden and 19-year-old Darryl McQuillion III of Oakland. They also arrested 21-year-old Jermaj Nelson of Vallejo, who turned himself in.

UPDATE: As the investigation into the commercial burglary has continued, investigators identified multiple suspects and secured burglary arrest warrants in connection with this incident. On July 1, officers and detectives from the Sacramento Police Department responded to the… https://t.co/l49QK27pGL pic.twitter.com/SnHukIVqRC — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) July 9, 2026

Surveillance video showed alleged burglars jumping over a fence and driving off.

During the search warrants, police said they located five illegally possessed guns, including one that was reported stolen, two that were privately manufactured and one illegal assault rifle.