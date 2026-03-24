Sacramento County approves tougher illegal fireworks fines ahead of Fourth of July

Illegal fireworks are sparking a new debate in Sacramento County. More than 70 citations were issued in the county last July, but hundreds of complaints were still made about the illegal activity.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved new fireworks regulations, which mean setting off a bottle rocket this year could lead to even greater penalties.

"We really want people to know this is going to hit you in the pocketbook," county spokesperson Kim Nava said.

During the last Fourth of July holiday, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews responded to 53 firework-related blazes — an 18% increase over 2024.

There were also more than 3,800 calls to the sheriff's department.

"I think we can all agree that illegal fireworks are kind of ubiquitous," said county Supervisor Phil Serna. "You open a window or a door and it's in your face."

People like Lee Miller are frustrated with the amount of fireworks being set off, and she's asking Sacramento County leaders to take action.

"We want fewer illegal fireworks in our neighborhood," Miller said. "We want fewer fires, fewer injuries, and fewer sleepless nights."

Now, the board of supervisors is putting new rules in place to prevent the use of bottle rockets, firecrackers, and other prohibited devices.

In past years, the maximum fine was $1,000 for a first-time offense. Now, a fine will be issued for each firework that is set off, with no limit to the total citation.

"So a person sets off three illegal fireworks, that's $3,000 in the first instance, whereas before it would have been $1,000," Nava said.

The county is also sending out warning letters to past offenders about the increased enforcement efforts.

"They're going to be put on notice that the type of activity that was allowed to happen last year is going to be deterred big time by the different operation plan that we're going to have in place," said Lieutenant Chuck Pfau with the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says they will continue using drones to spot offenders, and they will have more than 50 deputies working overtime shifts to respond to complaints.

The California Highway Patrol is also considering closing roads and limiting access in some neighborhoods to control crowds.

County leaders are hoping the extra efforts will help keep Independence Day safe for everyone.

"We're hoping to prevent any fires, any property damage, any fires in open spaces and any injuries," Nava said.

Sacramento County is also supporting state efforts to establish a compact with Nevada to stop the illegal importation of fireworks into California.