Sacramento County homicide detectives investigate suspicious death of 66-year-old woman

A woman's death is under investigation after hospital staff determined it was suspicious and may not have been from natural causes, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to an undisclosed local hospital around 8:30 p.m. Thursday after the 66-year-old woman's family brought her in unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead.

Following a preliminary examination, medical staff raised concerns about the circumstances of her death and contacted authorities.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to both the hospital and the home where the woman lived with family.

Investigators were interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence. The sheriff's office has not released details about how the woman may have died.

The name of the woman has not been released at this time.