Sacramento County storm recovery underway, homeowners focused on next storm

POINT PLEASANT/WILTON -- Roads that were flooded in Sacramento County since an atmospheric river moved through the weekend of New Year's, and beyond, have receded in most areas nearly two weeks later.

Homeowners who experienced storm damage on their homes and properties have started the process of cleanup, and in some cases, rebuilding.

More rain is set to drop on the Sacramento region into the weekend, and many in Sacramento County aren't ready to drop their guards just yet. Preparation has been a constant on their minds, one homeowner told CBS13 Friday, and whatever comes next, "we'll be ready."

In Wilton, where residents have had two evacuation orders go out within two weeks, sandbags are at the ready if needed and neighbors are calling to check in on their neighbors.

"Wilton's the best place to live," said Scott Barham, a Wilton homeowner. His property sits up against the levee off of Wilton Road and he had a front-row seat to the Volunteer Corps who carried hundreds of sandbags out on it during the New Year's storm to keep it stable.

"It is a great tight-knit community, everybody's calling everybody to make sure they're OK," said Barham.

He said that, as a homeowner on higher ground and out of the flood plain, he has offered his home to neighbors who may need a place to stay. His property has power and RV hookups for potential long-term stays as people assess damage to their homes.

A nearby neighbor whose home's shingles were blown off by win, shares a similar story of good as the Wilton community rallied around them when the storm struck on Saturday.

"People at work offered their homes, opened their doors, when I couldn't get home New Year's Eve. I stayed with a friend, I dispersed my kids out so they're safe, my husband stayed to hold down the fort," said Cher Lozano, a Wilton resident.

Lozano said she is taking the rebuilding, and fixing the roof day-by-day, focused on being prepared for the next round of rain.

