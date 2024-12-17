Sacramento County ready to prosecute retail theft using tough-on crime bill

SACRAMENTO - California prosecutors are gearing up to crack down on repeat retail theft offenders after Californians overwhelmingly passed Proposition 36, better known as the tough-on-crime bill.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento District Attorney and Sheriff held a press conference to discuss what the changes mean for businesses as new rules kick in Wednesday.

Sacramento District Attorney Thien Ho said, over the last two years, California businesses have lost over $15 billion to retail theft. Starting Wednesday, a type of three-strikes policy will be revived, meaning anyone who steals three or more times will be charged with a felony and could spend up to three years in jail.

Countless smash and grabs across California have been causing businesses big and small to shut down.

"It's been a struggle," said the owner of Leatherby's Family Creamery, Alan Leatherby.

The ice cream shop in Sacramento has been around for 40-plus years and now has multiple locations, but times are not so sweet for him seeing his neighbors being targeted by thieves.

"I've seen it over at the Walgreens before it closed where someone threw a brick through the window and 12 cars pulled up out front, and they ran in and just ransacked the whole store," said Leatherby.

Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper said, under Proposition 36, law enforcement will no longer have their hands tied.

"These folks knew there was no accountability," said Sheriff Cooper. "'I won't get in trouble.'"

Ho said that his 180 prosecutors are ready.

"It gives us the tools to go after and charge people with felonies for being repeat theft offenders.

Since last year, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it has been spending a $9.5 million state grant on surveillance, tracking equipment and the creation of a Retail Theft Task Force.

Now, those resources will be used for the reason they were created: to prosecute.

"The threat of prosecution now is going to be real," said Sheriff Cooper.

Sheriff Cooper said these crimes have been under-reported, especially by bigger corporations that ask their employees to call them first.

"By the time they call corporate and get permission to call us, it's too late," said Sheriff Cooper. "Shame on them. They are more worried about their image than doing what's right for the community."

With the new law, businesses will first need to report the crimes before thieves do any time.

"I think once the repeat offenders start to realize that they are going to be arrested, they are going to go to jail or prison — I think they will wise up pretty quickly," said Leatherby.

The District Attorney's office hopes businesses will feel more encouraged to report now that there are harsher consequences.

It created a page on its website to streamline the process for businesses to report retail theft crimes. On the site, business owners can also request a sign to put on their storefront to deter thieves.