Sacramento County resident monitored for possible hantavirus exposure tied to deadly cruise outbreak

A Sacramento County resident is among four Californians being monitored for possible exposure to the Andes hantavirus linked to a deadly cruise ship outbreak, state public health officials announced on Monday.

The California Department of Public Health said the Sacramento County person may have been exposed while aboard an international flight carrying a passenger who later died from the virus.

State officials said the Sacramento County resident is currently at home and being actively monitored by public health officials. It was not stated exactly where in the county the individual lived. Officials said the person was not showing any symptoms or signs of infection.

The exposure is tied to an outbreak aboard the Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius, where at least three deaths have been reported.

CDPH said three Californians connected to the outbreak were aboard the cruise ship itself, while the Sacramento County resident was identified later through contact tracing tied to the flight.

One of the three California residents who was on the cruise ship has returned home and is being monitored in Santa Clara County, health officials said.

Federal authorities evacuated the other two Californians to a secure medical facility in Nebraska. Officials said they will return to California after further health evaluations and transportation arrangements are completed.

"The risk to the public remains extremely low," CDPH said in its latest update.

The Andes virus is the only known hantavirus strain capable of spreading from person to person, though health officials say transmission is rare and typically requires prolonged close contact with someone who is sick.

"We understand public concern about this unusual outbreak," said Dr. Erica Pan, California's state public health officer and CDPH director. "Decades of experience in South America have shown that this Andes hantavirus rarely spreads between people."

Over the weekend, the Santa Clara County Public Health Department said the Bay Area resident being monitored was at home, feeling well and reporting no symptoms.

Public health officials said exposed individuals are monitored for 42 days under CDC guidance. Monitoring includes daily temperature checks, symptom screenings and activity modifications.

Hantaviruses are typically spread through contact with infected rodent urine, droppings or saliva. The Andes strain connected to this outbreak is found mainly in parts of Argentina and Chile, health officials said.

Officials noted that the Andes virus differs from the Sin Nombre hantavirus strain found in California and other parts of North America. The Sin Nombre strain has not been linked to person-to-person transmission.

The CDPH said 99 California residents were diagnosed with Sin Nombre hantavirus infections between 1980 and 2025.