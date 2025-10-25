Sacramento County nonprofit Chicks in Crisis closes ranch, goes mobile to help young moms

It's the end of an era for a much-loved local nonprofit that's helped thousands of young mothers. Chicks in Crisis is shutting down its ranch after years of serving the community. But they're not giving up.

For 10 years, the 2.5-acre ranch served as a safe haven for teen moms and families in need. It's a physical place for people to go for help, whether that be for diapers or formula, or education on how to better care for a baby. But now, the ranch is up for sale.

"So I started on the streets and I'll end on the streets, do you know what I mean? I love it," said Inez Whitlow, founder of Chicks in Crisis.

Whitlow created Chick in Crisis 29 years ago out of her garage to help pregnant women. Since then, the nonprofit has become a staple in the community, changing lives for the better.

"My motto is we're going to turn your frown upside down when you come in. Because when people come in, they're very stressed out, depressed. They're in crisis," said Whitlow.

Chicks in Crisis is geared toward teen moms and young families in need.

"And then they're able to go shopping for their kids. They're always getting a case of diapers, we've got wipes and household items," she said.

But Whitlow said their donations have dropped more than 90%.

"If you know someone who is a non-profit, check in on your friends, because everybody is hurting," she said. "The economy has just tanked and us nonprofits rely on donations and kindness of the community and when they're broke, it just comes down hill to us."

Without sufficient donations coming in and rising costs across the board, Whitlow says they can't afford to keep the ranch running.

"So I had to make a difficult decision, and my board. This is my biggest asset and it will keep us moving for another three to four years, so I'm not stopping. Just going on another journey," said Whitlow.

Instead of shutting down chicks in crisis altogether, they're selling the ranch and going mobile, in a hot pink van.

"We come rolling up and we set out our table and we go," she said, "so we go to them. And it makes it so much easier."

She says being able to meet people where they are is a huge help, especially for young mothers who don't have transportation.

"But until then, I'll be here hustling and we'll be out in the community," said Whitlow. "It's a full circle. It's what I eat, sleep and drink, ya know. I love my babies, my moms, my dads. How do I help you be the best parent you can possibly be?"

The Chicks in Crisis van was able to help nearly 200 people just last week. They're able to park it near areas like schools to reach a lot of young people at once.

The nonprofit's biggest fundraiser of the year, a 5K, is taking place on Thanksgiving Day.