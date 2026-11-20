A massive new homeless shelter in Sacramento County is scheduled to open next week, more than a year behind schedule and more than $1 million over budget.

The 13-acre property near Myrtle and Watt avenues in North Highlands will initially operate as a winter respite center, with beds for up to 75 people beginning Monday.

The project has faced a series of construction complications since county leaders purchased the property in 2022, pushing the price tag to more than $64 million.

"It's frustrating how long this has taken," Sacramento County Supervisor Rich Desmond said.

Despite the upcoming opening, significant portions of the project remain unfinished. The outdoor area, which is expected to include individual cabins and designated parking spaces for people living in their vehicles, is still a construction site with a dirt lot.

Once fully completed, county officials say the facility will be the largest homeless shelter in Northern California, with the capacity to serve up to 350 people.

The county says the facility will have 24-hour security, while participants will have access to meals, bathrooms and showers.

"The idea is to get people to come in voluntarily and stay long enough so they can get back on their feet," Desmond said.